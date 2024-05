Bilfinger has named Joel Reed as the newest addition to its business development team in North America.

Prior to Bilfinger, he was a business development manager with SIS-TECH, and a turnaround manager with Dow. Reed has over 35 years of leadership experience in operations, maintenance and business development, project management, turnarounds and industrial sales.