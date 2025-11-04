Editorial team with BIC Magazine grows with strategic appointments

Expand Jordan Huggins, BIC Alliance

BIC Alliance has named Jordan Huggins as content director, where she will oversee BIC Magazine’s editorial and creative operations.

Huggins brings more than 13 years of experience in content strategy, brand development and digital marketing. She has led global marketing campaigns, built award winning content programs and developed communications initiatives that have driven significant audience growth and engagement.

Expand Natalia Bien, BIC Alliance

Natalia Bien has been promoted to content manager. Since joining BIC Magazine, Bien has advanced editorial strategy through her work in digital content, webinars and project coordination. Drawing on her background in writing, editing and digital storytelling, she will now play a key role in managing content planning and development across BIC’s print and digital platforms.