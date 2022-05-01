BIC Alliance names Gaspard creative director

BIC Alliance has named Brent Gaspard its new creative director.

Brent Gaspard, BIC Alliance

Gaspard will manage BIC Magazine's editorial content and design, while also working with BIC's digital team to promote an integrated media approach that most effectively connects business professionals to technical material, business relations, market news and legislative actions impacting industrial business sectors globally.

Working closely with BIC Alliance's clients, Gaspard will help leverage BIC's print, digital and social media channels to ensure the greatest exposure for producer and service companies to achieve their public relations, business development and marketing objectives.

For more information, visit BICMagazine.com or call (281) 538-9996.