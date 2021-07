Balvy Bhogal-Mitro, CITGO

CITGO has appointed Balvy Bhogal-Mitro as vice president (VP) of strategic and corporate planning. In her new role, Bhogal-Mitro will be responsible for strategic planning and alignment, capital planning, corporate issues and new business development, and the company's energy transition strategy.

