BCSP welcomes new board officers, members

× 1 of 3 Expand Joaquin Diaz, President, Board of Certified Safety Professionals × 2 of 3 Expand Leslie Stockel, Vice President, Board of Certified Safety Professionals × 3 of 3 Expand V. Raymond Ferrara, Treasurer, Board of Certified Safety Professionals Prev Next

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) has selected new board members and officers to guide the organization in 2021.

In 2021, Joaquin Diaz will serve as board president, Leslie Stockel was selected as vice president and V. Raymond Ferrara will serve as treasurer. These individuals will work together to serve BCSP and its certificants in 2021.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 960-3841.