BCSP's Rodriguez appointed to NACOSH

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recently appointed J.A. Rodriguez Jr., chief strategy officer of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), to the prestigious 12-member National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) as a management representative for a two-year term.

Members of NACOSH provide the Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Health and Human Services with substantive input on workplace safety and health issues. They formulate ideas on reducing worker deaths, injuries and illnesses, and provide feedback on OSHA and health and human services initiatives to improve worker safety and health.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.