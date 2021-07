Christy Uden, Board of Certified Safety Professionals

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) recently appointed Christy Uden as its next CEO. Uden has served as COO for over four years and as interim CEO for 10 months. She brings 15 years of experience at BCSP to this role, as well as a deep understanding of the HS&E industry.

Under Uden's leadership, BCSP will undergo development of a new strategic plan this fall.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 960-3841.