BCSP appoints Uden interim CEO

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) has appointed COO Christy Uden as interim CEO, replacing former CEO Treasa Turnbeaugh.

With 14 years of experience at BCSP and a deep understanding of the industry, Uden will lead the continued execution of the organization's new strategic plan that was initiated in January 2019. At this time, the board anticipates Uden to serve in an interim capacity through the end of 2020. A search for a new CEO will be conducted later this year.

