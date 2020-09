Bayou City Industrial Contractors has hired Lance Guillory as its fabrication manager.

Lance Guillory, Bayou City Industrial Contractors

Guillory will be responsible for increasing the efficiency of fabrication operations and schedule production. He will also be responsible for monitoring safety procedures and ensuring they're followed. Guillory comes to Bayou City Industrial with 10 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.bayoucityind.com or call (281) 842-9110.