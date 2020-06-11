Bayou City Industrial adds business development manager

Mark Ramsay has joined Bayou City Industrial Contractors as a business development manager. In this role, Ramsay will be responsible for capturing opportunities with new clients that strategically fit within Bayou City's business model.

Mark Ramsay, Bayou City Industrial Contractors

Ramsay has over 25 years of experience within the petrochemical and refining sectors. He will be based out of Bayou City Industrial's La Porte office.

For more information, visit www.bayoucityind.com or call (281) 842-9110.