Bauler appointed chief information and digital officer with Dow

Dow has appointed Debra Bauler as chief information and digital officer.

Expand Debra Bauler, Dow

Bauler previously served as VP of Global IT with Dow. Her extensive leadership experience includes multiple executive IT roles with Cargill, where she was VP of IT and CIO for various divisions, including Cargill Protein, Salt and Animal Nutrition & Health as well as its business operations and supply chain. She also held positions as global SAP leader and IT leader for North America and Europe in the Ag Supply Chain.