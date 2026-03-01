Batson, Syphrett appointed to Gulf Coast Authority Board of Directors

Gulf Coast Authority announced the reappointment of Amber Batson and the appointment of Dan Syphrett to its Board of Directors.

Batson is a project manager and associate VP with Carollo Engineers. She is a corporate member of the Texas Water Association, the American Public Works Association and the Water Environment Federation. Batson is a licensed professional engineer in Texas and Florida.

Syphrett is retired following a career as an electric utility manager. He is active in his community as a member of the East Chambers Education Foundation gala committee and the St. Louis Church Rice Ball committee.

