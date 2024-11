Tejuana Edmond, VP of Plastic Additives Americas at BASF, was recently named one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Houston by Vaskey Media Group.

This recognition highlights her dedication to excellence and the impactful contributions she has made both in her field and within the community.