Rice Global Forum has named Cassidy Welch, BASF’s key account manager for engineering and EPC partnerships in North America, as its new board chair.

Expand Cassidy Welch, BASF

With over a decade of experience in the O&G and industrial sectors, Welch brings expertise in business development, technical sales and project execution. He will lead the forum’s efforts to strengthen industryacademia collaboration and advance market intelligence and thought leadership.