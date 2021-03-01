BakerRisk welcomes Berg

Sean Berg, BakerRisk

BakerRisk is excited to welcome Sean Berg, Ph.D., to the BakerRisk team and its investigation and materials group. He has a background in both mechanical engineering and metallurgical and materials engineering and is a registered professional engineer in both disciplines. With this expertise, Berg can bridge the gap between mechanical and materials engineering, which is useful for incident investigations, failure analysis of plant and refinery equipment, mechanical integrity and fitness for service. He is also a specialist in batteries and battery materials, with in-depth expertise in battery energy storage systems and associated hazards.

As a university professor, Berg taught courses and conducted research in each of these areas of engineering.

For more information, email Sean Berg at contactus@BakerRisk.com.