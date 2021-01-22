BakerRisk's Horn earns CIT, Moosemiller to chair symposium

× 1 of 2 Expand Brad Horn, BakerRisk × 2 of 2 Expand Mike Moosemiller, BakerRisk Prev Next

BakerRisk Safety Director Brad Horn recently took the initiative of becoming a Certified Instructional Trainer (CIT).

Horn earned this certification to improve his knowledge in developing, designing and delivering safety training to BakerRisk's staff.

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers recently appointed BakerRisk's Mike Moosemiller to chair the 2021 Loss Prevention Symposium to be held in Dallas. Moosemiller has 30-plus years of expertise in process safety and risk and reliability assessment, with the past 17 years at BakerRisk.

For more information, visit www.bakerrisk.com or call (210) 824-5960.