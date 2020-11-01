BakerRisk personnel win prestigious awards

BakerRisk's Testing Operations General Manager Darren Malik has won the AIChE Bill Doyle Award for Best Paper at the 2019 Spring Meeting and 15th Global Congress on Process Safety.

Darren Malik, BakerRisk

Malik's paper, "Deflagrations by Design," describes a test program in which the test-rig geometry was manipulated to prevent a deflagration to detonation transition.

Senior Principal Process Safety Engineer and BakerRisk Co-Founder Joe Zanoni has been awarded the National Fire Protection Association's Service Award in recognition of his 32 years serving on the Technical Committee for Standard 307, Construction and Fire Protection of Marine Terminals, Piers and Wharves.

