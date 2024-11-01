Baker Hughes adds Borras as executive VP

Maria Claudia Borras, executive VP of Oilfield Services & Equipment with Baker Hughes since 2022, was appointed chief growth and experience officer.

This newly created role will focus on driving enterprise growth and enhancing customer experience, creating and implementing commercial, regional and marketing strategies and leading transformation to energize business expansion across the company’s portfolio. Borras has over 30 years of leadership at Baker Hughes, having previously held positions across the company’s commercial, operations and engineering organizations.