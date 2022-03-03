Baker Concrete Construction promotes Nussmeier to VP of strategic clients

Robert Nussmeier

Baker Concrete Construction has promoted Robert Nussmeier to vice president (VP) of strategic clients. In this role, Nussmeier provides expert relationship support to ensure Baker executes faster, smarter, safer, and better. With more than 32 years of experience in the construction industry, Nussmeier has the knowledge and expertise to anticipate clients' needs and ensure he exceeds expectations.

For more information, contact Robert Nussmeier at nussmeierr@bakerconcrete.com or call (713) 208-1883.