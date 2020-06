The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers has named Johnny Baca as its new marketing manager.

Johnny Baca, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

Baca originally joined Boilermakers in September 2018. As marketing manager, his responsibilities include promoting awareness of Boilermakers as the best skilled craftsmen in rigging, welding and other specialty crafts, as well as recruiting.

For more information, visit https://boilermakers.org or call (925) 348-5770.