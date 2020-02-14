Axis Mechanical Group appoints senior metrology manager

Ralph Worthey, Axis Mechanical Group

Axis Mechanical Group has named Ralph Worthey as its senior global metrology manager.

Worthey brings nearly 30 years of measurement metrology experience to Axis and will expand the company's laser tracker services. Worthey's additional knowledge and experience will allow Axis to excel in the laser tracking and scanning market. He will be based out of Axis' Houston office but will serve customers throughout the U.S. and overseas.

For more information, visit www.axismechgrp.com or call (832) 447-2114.