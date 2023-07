Ben Cantu has accepted the position of VP of the Western region with Axis Industries.

Cantu has a lengthy history in various levels of management with companies such as SitePro Rentals, Big City Access by Brand-Safway, Big City Access and at BETCO Scaffolds, where he was also VP of operations. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in leadership, management and customer service.

