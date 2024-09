Kathy Trahan has been voted in for a two-year term (2024-2026) as president of the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC).

Expand Kathy Trahan, ARSC Kathy Trahan, ARSC

Trahan has served as president and CEO of Alliance Safety Council, a founding member of ARSC, for 20 years. Trahan is a Certified Association Executive and has served on several industry nonprofit boards focused on standardizing and promoting industry-approved training.