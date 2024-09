Carboline welcomes the company’s eighth president, Juanjo Ardid.

Ardid had been employed with PPG since 1993 before joining Carboline. He was most recently based in Pittsburgh as VP with Protective and Marine Coatings for the U.S. and Canada. Other prior roles include GM for Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants as well as market director roles for Europe, Middle East and Africa automotive markets.