Arcwood Environmental welcomes Ebeling and Marlow

Arcwood Environmental has appointed Chris Ebeling as chief commercial officer.

Ebeling brings a wealth of experience to Arcwood Environmental, having previously served as executive VP of sales and marketing for US Bulk Products with Messer. Prior to that, he held the position of VP of marketing for North and South America with Linde Gas North America and was the GM of Linde’s Canadian business. In his new role, Ebeling will be responsible for driving Arcwood Environmental’s commercial strategy and overseeing all sales and marketing activities.