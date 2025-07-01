Arcwood brings on Thomas to lead digital, information strategy

Jeana Thomas has accepted the role of chief digital & information officer (CDIO) with Arcwood Environmental.

She joins the company from Cargill’s Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH) Enterprise, where she served as VP and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, she was responsible for shaping digital initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened technological infrastructure across global locations and increased customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Cargill’s ANH division, Thomas held the VP and CIO role with Pratt & Whitney – Raytheon Technologies, where she guided digital strategies to improve business performance, optimize technology solutions and drive innovation.