ARC Services recently welcomed its newest staff member, Tina Dean, as director of business development. Dean joins the staff in ARC Services' newly opened Texas shop in Pasadena.

Dean has over 30 years of business development, marketing and petrochemical industry experience. Her intimate knowledge of what is important to the Gulf Coast industry was a key driver in adding her to the ARC Services team.

For more information, visit www.arc24-7.com or (832) 699-6272.