Aramco’s Al Qahtani elected to U.S. National Academy of Engineering

Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani has been elected as an international member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional honors for engineers.

He is the first Saudi citizen elected since the NAE’s founding in 1964. Recognized for leadership in carbon management in O&G operations, Al Qahtani joins the Class of 2025 and will be formally inducted on October 5.

