API names Whitman as senior VP of government relations

The API has named Kristin Whitman as its new senior VP of government relations.

Expand Kristin Whitman, API

She will lead API’s federal relations and mobilization teams to advance the U.S. O&G industry’s priorities in Washington, including API’s Five Point Policy Roadmap. With over 20 years of experience in energy policy, Whitman began her career with the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources before taking on advocacy roles at Shell plc. Most recently, she served as VP of External Affairs for a global chemical and lithium processing company.