Apache promotes Hottendorf to VP, Davis joins as director of strategic accounts

Carl Hottendorf has been promoted to VP, Health, Safety, Environment and Security with Apache Industrial.

With more than 20 years of expertise in industrial safety leadership, Hottendorf has held multiple high-impact roles within Apache, including director of safety compliance, safety director for the West Region and director of corporate compliance. His impressive career also includes previous positions as director of safety with Mobley Industrial Services, regional safety manager at both The Brock Group and Insulations Inc. and key safety roles with XServ and The Mundy Companies.

Drew Davis joins Apache Industrial as director of strategic accounts, bringing extensive experience in large-scale industrial projects. He was previously managing partner with Davis Scaffold, a global scaffold manufacturing and rental company, where he built strong relationships with engineering, procurement and construction and service providers. Prior to joining Apache, Davis played a key role in developing an innovative scaffold management system, which has since been widely adopted across the industrial sector.