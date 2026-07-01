Apache Industrial welcomes new talent

Kristin Dronet has joined Apache Industrial as business development manager, bringing experience in maintenance, turnarounds and projects across the Lake Charles market.

Expand Kristin Dronet, Apache Industrial

She previously served at Five-S Group, where she built strong professional relationships and developed under leadership that helped shape her career. In her new role, Dronet will support Apache Industrial’s work across the region and contribute to continued growth and partnership development.

Matt Campanella has joined Apache Industrial as vice president of business development. He brings more than 12 years of experience in the industrial services and safety sector, most recently serving as director of sales at an industrial safety company. Campanella is focused on strengthening customer relationships, supporting business development efforts and driving continued growth across the company.

Expand Matt Campanella, Apache Industrial

Jeremy Blilie has joined Apache Industrial as Chief Operating Officer. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in industrial services and maintenance across the refining, petrochemical, manufacturing, power and industrial sectors. Most recently, he served as VP of maintenance at Brown & Root Industrial Services, where he led maintenance operations and growth initiatives across North America. In his new role, Blilie will focus on operational excellence, employee development, customer value and long-term growth.