Apache Industrial promotes Boudreaux, Wedemeyer

Zach Boudreaux joins Apache Industrial Holdings as senior VP of operations leading eastern U.S operations.

In his new role, Boudreaux will oversee operational performance, drive strategic growth and reinforce Apache’s commitment to safety across Apache’s eastern U.S. footprint. He has provided support services in multiple sectors in the industry such as refineries, chemical plants, power plants, pulp and paper and nuclear customer bases across North America.

Brian Wedemeyer has been promoted to VP of strategic accounts at Apache Industrial. Wedemeyer has been with the company since 2022 and was responsible for developing new and existing strategic accounts across petrochemical, midstream and food and beverage industries.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.