Apache Industrial has hired Brad Duncan as VP of BD.

Expand Apache Industrial hires Duncan, Kamenica and Kupec for business development Brad Duncan, Apache Industrial

In this role, he will be responsible for driving business growth by strategically acquiring new clients, expanding services with existing clients and establishing productive and profitable relationships. Duncan brings over nine years of experience from Brock Group, where he held multiple roles, including VP and director of sales, as well as director and manager of BD.

Additionally, Ray Kamenica and Madi Kupec have joined the company’s direct rental division as BD managers. Kupec previously served as a sales representative for Apache and Sunstate Equipment Co. and as VP with 3S Team.

Expand Apache Industrial hires Duncan, Kamenica and Kupec for business development Ray Kamenica, Apache Industrial

Before joining Apache, Kamenica was a human resources specialist with the U.S. Army and worked as a sales representative and International Electrotechnical Commission rental coordinator with BrandSafway.