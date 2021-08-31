Analytic Stress grows its sales force

Analytic Stress has recently grown its team with a trio of new managers.

Casey Rasmussen has been named key account manager, responsible for new business development in the Rocky Mountain district. Rasmussen is based out of the Salt Lake City office.

Ten-year industry veteran Matt Nicholas joins Analytic Stress as district account manager. Based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Nicholas will lead the company's growth in the South Louisiana region.

John Boyle has stepped into the role of district account manager in the Hammond, Indiana, office and will apply his 30 years of industrial sales experience to the company's strategic expansion in the Midwest market.

For more information, visit www.analyticstress.com, or contact Rasmussen at (801) 389-1075, Nicholas at (337) 912-8543 or Boyle at (708) 408-7339.