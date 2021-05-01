Analytic Stress adds trio of managers

× 1 of 3 Expand Kurt Hand, Analytic Stress × 2 of 3 Expand Rick Johnson, Analytic Stress × 3 of 3 Expand Mike Ondrovich, Analytic Stress Prev Next

Analytic Stress recently added three regional managers to its staff.

Mike Ondrovich has joined as district account manager, based in the La Porte office. He brings 24 years of heat treating experience to his new position, where he will help grow the customer base in the Gulf Coast area.

With a 21-year background in heat treating, Rick Johnson has accepted the position of district account manager for Analytic Stress' Southwest region. Based in Houston, Johnson is responsible for Houston and Beaumont, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and the surrounding areas.

Kurt Hand fills the role of regional manager for the Midwest/West region. He brings 37 years of experience to Analytic Stress' technical, sales, marketing, operations and executive leadership, overseeing the company's offices from Utah to Minnesota and Illinois.

For more information, contact Ondrovich at (281) 917-7733, Johnson at (281) 471-9600 or Hand at (219) 803-8001.