Celebrating a 26-year tenure at AMECO, Sheri Ware has been promoted as the company’s new CEO.

AMECO hires new CEO, Sheri Ware Sheri Ware, AMECO

This step allows Ware to extend her commitment to AMECO’s dedicated employees, valued clients and the communities where it operates. Ware’s key responsibilities in her new role include employee, client and community engagement, as well as overseeing marketing, communications and sales. During her time with AMECO, Ware has also worked as the director of corporate communications, leading various corporate initiatives and developing operational excellence.

For more information, visit ameco.com.