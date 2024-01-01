AMECO promotes Sheri Ware to chief engagement officer

Celebrating a 26-year tenure at AMECO, Sheri Ware has been promoted as the company’s chief engagement officer.

AMECO hires new chief engagement officer, Sheri Ware Sheri Ware, AMECO

This step allows Ware to extend her commitment to AMECO’s dedicated employees, valued clients and the communities where it operates. Ware’s key responsibilities in her new role include cultivating an engaging workplace culture through an innovative approach to human resources, ensuring a deep understanding of client needs is met with operational excellence, and aligning company values with meaningful social and sustainability impacts. During her time with AMECO, Ware has worked as the director of corporate marketing, communications, and sales enablement and has led various corporate initiatives. She retains these responsibilities in her new role.

For more information, visit ameco.com.