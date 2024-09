AMECO has added Katie Linden as chief commercial officer.

Linden brings more than 25 years of experience in the power generation and delivery, water, industrial, chemical and transportation markets to the construction site services provider. She has a successful track record in leading commercial teams through strategy development, contract negotiations and executing projects ranging from rate base FEED studies to billion-dollar capital projects.