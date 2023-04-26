Alsbrooks becomes COO at Haz Mat Special Services

Haz Mat Special Services has named Telisa Alsbrooks as its new COO.

Alsbrooks brings years of industry experience. Most recently, she was the company’s corporate account manager. Haz Mat’s CEO Bob Gliem said, “We’re excited to have Telisa join the executive team and look forward to her spirited personality and wish her the best of luck in her new position.”

