Allied PetroChemical appoints Bizarro as president and CEO

Jay Bizarro, Allied PetroChemical

Jay Bizarro has taken on a new role as president and CEO with Allied Petrochemical.

He was previously president with Last First Solutions and president and CEO with Nylon Corp. of America. Other roles he has held professionally include director of operations with Ashland Inc.; site general manager and VP/GM with ISP; and VP of Texas Manufacturing and Strategic Asset Development with International Specialty Products.