Alliance Safety Council welcomes Boom to business development role

Bobby Boom has joined Alliance Safety Council as a business development executive.

Boom’s primary focus will be to strengthen Alliance’s strategic partnerships in southwest Louisiana and make certain that local industry takes advantage of available training at Alliance’s new Sulphur location. Boom has more than 14 years of experience in sales and business development. Over the course of his career, Boom has held key roles with industryleading organizations, where he focused on delivering outstanding customer service and streamlining operational processes.