Aegion Energy Services, subsidiaries make leadership changes

Brinderson and AllSafe Services, subsidiaries of Aegion Energy Services, promoted Rhett Dixon to vice president of operations. He oversees construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services work in the western and Rocky Mountain states. He has 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Dixon joined Brinderson in 2017 where he was general manager of operations for the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regions.

Aegion Energy Services has promoted Dennis Truitt to vice president, where he directs the health and safety organization and programs. He has 32 years of experience in several senior leadership positions in occupational health and safety in the oil refining industry. Truitt joined Aegion Energy Services in 2015.

Schultz, a subsidiary of Aegion Energy Services, has appointed Donald Brown as general manager for all turnaround activities at the California oil refineries. He is driving the expansion of Schultz's turnaround portfolio in and outside of California. Brown brings 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to his role.

For more information, visit www.aegion.com or call Michael Wolf at (714) 450-2845.