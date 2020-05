Jeff Cox has been named vice president (VP) of technical sales for Additive Direct Services. Cox brings 20 years of chemical additive industry experience to Additive Direct Services and will be taking the lead on the company's non-amine H2S scavenger Pro 3 line.

Jeff Cox, Additive Direct Services

Cox is based in Houston but will lead both North American and global sales.

For more information, visit www.additivedirectservices.com or call (713) 328-4667.