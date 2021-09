ABGi has been robustly expanding its roster in 2021.

Recent additions to the team include Feroz Hunaid and Heather Mayfield, who have stepped into the role of business development manager, and Sam Davenport, who will serve as senior director. ABGi Group has approximately 200 employees and offices in 13 countries.

For more information, visit www.abgi-usa.com, or contact Greg Miller at (281) 732-1848 or greg.miller@abgi-usa.com.