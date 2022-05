ABGi USA recently added three new members to its team, including Amy Prill and Malorie Lamagna, who both serve as business development managers on the inside sales team.

Nick Gardner was also hired and now serves as a relationship manager on the outside team. All three are based in the company's Houston office.

Amy Prill, ABGi USA Malorie Lamagna, ABGi USA Nick Gardner, ABGi USA

For more information, visit www.abgi-usa.com, or contact Greg Miller at (281) 732-1848 or greg.miller@abgi-usa.com.