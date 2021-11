ABGi USA has been robustly expanding its roster in 2021.

Recent additions to the team include Randy Durham, who will serve as business development manager; Sally Esquival, who will serve as accounts receivable specialist; and Regina Lemons, who will serve as HR manager.

For more information, visit www.abgiusa.com, or contact Greg Miller at (281) 732-1848 or greg.miller@abgi-usa.com.