ABGi USA welcomes new additions to its sales staff

ABGi USA has been enjoying unprecedented success and is making substantial roster additions. The company recently hired Linda Kennedy, a veteran financial professional, as one of its senior directors. It also hired Nathan Rhodes and Jean Cantave as business development managers.

Kennedy's territory focuses on business in the northeastern U.S., while Rhodes and Cantave will steer their efforts to companies in the southeastern part of the country.

For more information, visit www.abgi-usa.com, or contact Greg Miller at (281) 732-1848 or greg.miller@abgi-usa.com.