Brian Gilvary, BP's CFO, has decided to retire from the company and step down from the BP board June 30.

Murray Auchincloss, BP

Gilvary will be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP's upstream segment, who will take up the role of BP CFO and join the board July 1. Gilvary and Auchincloss will work together between now and the end of June to ensure an orderly transition.

