World-class fabrication leader relocates to Beaumont, Texas

Founded in 1998, Industrial Alloy Fabrication offers turnkey project solutions and world-class engineering, fabrication and procurement services to its clients. For the past 20-plus years since its inception, Industrial Alloy Fabrication has consistently provided customers with high-quality service in the industrial manufacturing, drilling, and refining and petrochemical markets to help them manage costs, achieve schedule and meet their operational goals.

The move is one of many steps Industrial Alloy Fabrication has taken in order to ensure long-term growth.

Ray Granada, general manager of Industrial Alloy Fabrication.

In the April 2018 issue of BIC Magazine, Ray Granda, general manager of Industrial Alloy Fabrication, spoke with BIC and discussed his vision for the company and his personal goals as general manager.

During the interview, Granda expressed that Industrial Alloy Fabrication was able to accomplish a great deal in 2017 and that the company was poised for much more growth. "Even bigger things are on the horizon," Granda stated.

A year later, in April 2019, Industrial Alloy Fabrication provided current and potential clients with a glimpse of the bigger things that were hinted at when it was announced the company was moving from its previous facility located on the northwest side of Houston to a new facility located in Beaumont, Texas.

Relocating to the new facility offers Industrial Alloy Fabrication numerous benefits that fall in line with the company's mission to better serve its clients while maintaining the exceptional quality clients are accustomed to. Clients can look forward to the enhanced ability to fabricate products such as liquid and gas separators, beams, center pipes, scallops, cover plates, inlets and outlets, catalyst support grids, trays, packing, mist eliminators, supports and limiters.

While a monumental event on its own, the move is only one of many steps Industrial Alloy Fabrication has taken in order to ensure long-term growth and renew its commitment to the delivery of safe, quality and on-time projects. The continued success of the company can also be attributed to increased overall efficiency within the business model, an excellent maintained profitability and a foundation in a team of highly qualified individuals. Capabilities that these individuals have include design, engineering, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, milling, turning, welding, cutting, rolling, bending, perforating and procurement.

Industrial Alloy Fabrication also believes that finding good partners in business can be a key driver to a company's success and growth in the industry. As such, the company has been fortunate enough to find a number of mutually beneficial partnerships with vendors and customers alike and become a bonified competitor in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.iaftx.com or call (713) 937-3223

View in Digital Edition