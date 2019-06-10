Industrial Alloy Fabrication moves to Beaumont, Texas

Industrial Alloy Fabrication Inc. has moved to a new facility in Beaumont, Texas, that will help better serve its customers. The company is proud to take this step to ensure long-term growth and renew its commitment to the delivery of safe, quality and on-time projects. The new company address is 3780 Milam St., Beaumont, Texas 77701.

Industrial Alloy would like to thank its customers for enabling it to continue to deliver the same quality turnkey project solutions and world-class engineering, fabrication and procurement services it has for the past 20-plus years.

For more information, visit www. iaftx.com or call (281) 962-0358.